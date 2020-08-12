Kimball’s Peak Three streams thoughtful romance film Around the Sun 

click to enlarge

Good romance can be hard to find, whether you’re swiping right on a dating app or seeking out the elusive perfect love story on film. While we can’t help you much with the former — dating is difficult to master even when there’s not a pandemic — we do have good news about the latter.Local theater Kimball’s Peak Three is now streaming, an engrossing, beautiful romance with dynamic acting and an intricate script — a rarity in a glut of slapstick romantic comedies full of stress-inducing mishaps or dark, disturbing dramas where one half of the couple is more likely to stalk and murder the other half than love and cherish them. While both have their place in the cinema universe, there is something special about settling in to watch two people sincerely and simply fall in love, anddelivers.“I know too well that there’s just so much to choose from and that a wee little indie film which extrapolates romance from the history of humanity’s cosmic understanding won’t be for everyone,” says Jonathan Kiefer, the film’s screenwriter and associate producer. “But this certainly is something you don’t see every day. I recommend our movie for people who enjoy: astronomy, books, nerds, love stories, astronomy-book-nerd love stories, French chateaux, philosophy, films in which attractive young people go for walks and discuss things but not all that much else actually happens, and life. Maybe that’s you? Or at least someone you know?”The film is, indeed, inspired by history, with roots in the popular science book) by Bernard le Bovier de Fontenelle, published in 1686. The plot follows film location scout Bernard (played by Gethin Anthony of Game of Thrones) as he ventures to a crumbling chateau in France, where he meets and falls for the property’s dazzling and brilliant representative, Maggie (played by Cara Theobold of Downton Abbey fame). Maggie shares the history of the influential book that was written within the chateau’s walls, creating a tale within a tale that is sure to fascinate. As the story evolves, a question emerges — one we’ve all asked ourselves at one time or another with regard to love and relationships: Is this the real thing?Asked what has been the most rewarding part of creating, Kiefer says, “It’s been such a labor of love. Such an esoteric and specific project, with no big marketing apparatus behind it — and yet people seem to find it, and tell us they’re really moved by it. That means so much. That’s the idea, after all: to connect.”Like many films,has had to adapt its method of getting to audiences during the pandemic. Kimball’s has already streamed multiple indie flicks since the pandemic first shut down most crowd-oriented activities, so helping this new film get some play was a natural fit. And, as Kiefer notes, the shift to digital premieres isn’t necessarily bad, especially when it’s in partnership with a local theater — it can be a win for everyone.“Showing the movie ‘virtually’ actually allows us to connect with people in ways we might not have otherwise. What’s great is that half of any revenue we make goes directly to Kimball’s, and the other half directly to us. Alternative, independent culture spaces are so important to us, especially now. It’s really an honor to show it there.”