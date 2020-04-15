Lisa Fabiano explores expansive consciousness in abstract art 

click to enlarge Lisa Fabiano

Freedom, exploration and experimentation are all part of artist Lisa Fabiano’s approach to creation. From her bright and textured oil paintings on canvas and panel to her oil pastels and mixed-media works, these concepts shine through in each stroke of color and each carefully cultivated texture.In the artist statement for her new exhibition, Fabiano says she thinks of her paintings as portals, “doors that unlock imagination, awareness, and knowledge beyond the spoken and written word.”Fabiano has played many different roles in her life. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, she’s worked in technology, served as a chef in both vegetarian and fine dining restaurants and even studied philosophy right here at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. However, it was art that captured her passion when she first began painting and drawing in 1996.Since that time, Fabiano has developed a following, and her works have been featured here in Colorado Springs and in private collections across the country. If you’ve perused the gift shop at the Fine Arts Center, you might have caught a glimpse of her work. The bright, textured red of “to Diebenkorn in Sausalito,” which uses oil paint on a cradled panel, is hard to ignore. That particular painting cannot currently be viewed in the Fine Art Center’s virtual gallery, but you can check it out at her personal website, fabianoart.com.Her aesthetic does not adhere to the rules of one particular style — some pieces express elements of abstract impressionism, while others might be considered expressionism or abstractionism. What remains consistent, however, is her dedication to creating and sharing what she refers to as “positive material,” which she finds motivating and sustaining. In a sense, each positive work fuels the drive for the next piece, fostering a cycle of energetic creativity.“This is my peaceable way of honoring and illustrating freedom of thought and freedom of expression, with the idea of expanding consciousness,” she says.