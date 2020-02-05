Loaded calzones at Pizza Time 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

What’s the last amazing meal you ate? As a food critic, I get that question a lot, but I try to ask it, too. So when a friend raves about the calzones they’ve had from Pizza Time, I go to check it out.Family-run Pizza Time, which opened in 2008, boasts seating for 100 on its website and the side of its building, targeting group events. Beyond calzones, pizzas and wings, the spot also offers burgers, wraps and, on Tuesdays, tacos and burritos. But I’m in the calzone zone, and I order a build-your-own calzone with bell peppers, red onions, meatball crumbles and garlic.This crescent of crust bears enough mozzarella, ricotta, meat and veggies to satisfy two, maybe three, and even with all of our added toppings, it’s under $13 post-tax. Red sauce, served on the side, has a nice but non-overwhelming tomato tang, and the garlic and herbs pop. But the crust, pretty as it may be, comes bready and dense, with no crispness to its exterior.