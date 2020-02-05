Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 05, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Loaded calzones at Pizza Time 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

What’s the last amazing meal you ate? As a food critic, I get that question a lot, but I try to ask it, too. So when a friend raves about the calzones they’ve had from Pizza Time, I go to check it out.

Family-run Pizza Time, which opened in 2008, boasts seating for 100 on its website and the side of its building, targeting group events. Beyond calzones, pizzas and wings, the spot also offers burgers, wraps and, on Tuesdays, tacos and burritos. But I’m in the calzone zone, and I order a build-your-own calzone with bell peppers, red onions, meatball crumbles and garlic.

This crescent of crust bears enough mozzarella, ricotta, meat and veggies to satisfy two, maybe three, and even with all of our added toppings, it’s under $13 post-tax. Red sauce, served on the side, has a nice but non-overwhelming tomato tang, and the garlic and herbs pop. But the crust, pretty as it may be, comes bready and dense, with no crispness to its exterior.

Location Details Pizza Time
8794 N. Union Blvd.
Briargate
Colorado Springs, CO
282-4177
Pizza and Italian
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Related Locations

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation