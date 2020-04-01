STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

April 01, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Local Relic opens members-only bottles to the public 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
Local Relic is selling bottles to-go, including what were previously member-only selections. Immerse Cuisine plans to reopen when the on-site dining ban lifts.

Grant Goodwiler remains the most prolific experimental brewer in town, known for no repeats. Co-owner Jeff Zearfoss tells me they’re now past 850 unique beers produced. Our stack of tasting paddles, a total of 18 samples to account for everything on tap this night (before the ban), ranges from hop fantasies like a hazy mosaic IPA to a cookie-like peppermint chocolate stout. Four brews — a double-dry hopped Sabro Saison; juniper berry Belgian; clove-, cinnamon- and nutmeg-spiced brown; and aquavit-invoking caraway-rye ale — specially pair with four small bites from in-house eatery Immerse Cuisine.

Chef Brent Beavers shows equal care in creating his half of the weekly-changing (Friday and Saturday only), $20 food and beer flights. (Also catch monthly five-course, six-beer dinners for $75.) On my visit, a lively vinaigrette and blue cheese on a mixed green salad played off the saison beautifully to start. Next, and best, a rabbit-havarti quesadilla tasted brilliant with the caraway-rye ale. Then bison sausage hunks with mega-spicy-hot Fresno chiles overwhelmed the juniper Belgian with heat, but I was still happy. Last, the brown beer’s baking spices paired perfectly with lavish crumbled pecan and crushed coffee bean-garnished chocolate mousse.

Location Details Local Relic at The Carter Payne
320 S. Weber St.
Downtown
Colorado Springs, CO
270-0077
