Longstanding Frankie’s a fine spot for a Philly 

945 N. Powers Blvd., 719-574-4881, facebook.com/FrankiesBarandGrill

The original Frankie’s, founded by Frank Patton, has been in biz since 1984, and not even COVID-19 has put an end to that. When we stop by, the bar’s got a drive-thru set up for customers who want to minimize contact, not anything like a typical feature for a bar.



We start with a chicken wrap, offered on choice of wrap with choice of wing sauce — we pair a tomato basil wrap with garlic Parmesan on the grilled chicken pieces, which play well together and with the lettuce, tomato and cheddar shreds. It goes beyond juicy into drippy territory, but it’s not soggy. Side onion rings coat sweet pieces of onion with plentiful breading that’s fluffy with a crisp exterior.



The house Philly cheesesteak comes with beef, chicken or pulled pork, and we double down on pig by getting it smothered with green chile. Tender pork and tomato-heavy chile don’t make for a spicy sandwich, but everything’s cooked together beautifully, though it demands a fork or heavy deployment of some seriously good house-cut french fries.