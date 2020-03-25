Love Mug Coffee Shop’s the spot for the revolution (and a spicy grandma latte) 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Opened in 2017, this coffee shop is a sister location to a spot by the same name that was started in Rocky Ford in 2009. When we stop in on a Saturday, there’s a line to the door, a 20-minute wait for food and no respite in sight for the hustling staff.That’s because Saturday means crêpes here, all of which are named for Beatles songs. We order one sweet and one savory: the Revolution and the Sgt. Pepper. The Revolution arrives loaded with fresh whipped cream and caramelized apples with almond slivers added for texture. While the crêpe itself comes thicker than necessary, it’s a pleasant sweet thing overall.The Sgt. Pepper bears a thinner crêpe, topped with a herbaceous garlic sauce over diced bell peppers and tomatoes. Inside, there’s a pleasant mix of bright pesto, avocado, onion, spinach, and more peppers and tomatoes, fresh but messy and in need of egg, guacamole, hummus or something to bind it together. For coffee drinks, a Spicy Grandma Latte bears scant brown sugar and cinnamon flavors that support the coffee itself, rather than overwhelming.