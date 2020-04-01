STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.

Help support our mission: TRUTH MATTERS.

Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 01, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Mandy Moore and Caroline Rose: Two paths to pop maturity 

By

Tools

click to enlarge playlist.jpg

Mandy Moore and Caroline Rose are both out to show that a 2020 pop album can be more than just effervescent ear candy. Moore felt so broken from her marriage to Ryan Adams, she virtually gave up Top 40 music for television acting. Silver Landings (Verve Forecast), her seventh album and first in more than a decade, has a melancholic jangly guitar feel reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Her new relationship with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes gives her an occasional hopeful lightness, with hints of Dawes’ own albums, but most of this painful, powerful album is summed up in the opening track “I’d Rather Lose.”

Rose began her career with two American-roots folk albums, shifting to brazen candy-pop in 2018’s Loner. Her new Superstar (New West) seems intended to inject more gravity into her music, though too much earnestness can rob her songs of the boldness of that earlier work. It’s when she’s at her most cryptic, in songs like “Command Z,” that Rose displays the most power. Even if she doesn’t throw as many gut punches as Moore, both women prove that in 2020, even mainstream pop can be pregnant with frank sobriety.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Loring Wirbel

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation