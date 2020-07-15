Mango Milk bubble tea at Dragon king 

6867 Mesa Ridge Pkwy., Fountain, 719-382-3023

When we stop by this strip mall spot for a late lunch, we find that they have yet to reopen their dining room, so be aware and call ahead. That said, service is fast for our lunch combo: vegetable drunken noodles with a mango milk bubble tea.



The former, a tangle of soft but toothsome rice noodles, comes studded with green onions, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli and carrots, all tender. While we enjoy the surprising heat level of the noodles, it blunts the Thai basil, and we don’t get as much of the depth of savoriness as we hope for in the dish.



At lunch, the bountiful portion comes with a choice of fried appetizer and soup — a crab Rangoon and container of hot-and-sour soup rate fine. Fruit plays a subtle role and contributes no tartness or tang in the mild-tasting tea, thankfully not oversweet.