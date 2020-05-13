Manitou Art Center shines light on communities in isolation with The Still Project 

click to enlarge The Still Project offers a glimpse of Manitou life under lockdown.



After Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 25, artists throughout Colorado struggled to remain relevant. At the The Still Project.



“The idea for this project was to capture this lockdown moment as a historical document,” Alain says. Essentially, the Navaratnes wanted to capture what the stay-at-home order looked like within the small and tight-knit community of Manitou Springs. In collaboration with photographer Jana Kaiser, the Manitou-based project resulted in photos of 361 individuals from



Maria emphasized that the MAC’s purpose is to bring people together through community art. “And so when all this happened and we can’t bring people together to enjoy our First Friday opening,” she says, “we’ve got to be super creative and come up with alternatives to bring [the] community together.”



She adds, “That’s how it was born, The Still Project.” The founding branch of The Still Project is called Still Manitou.



The project’s name was drawn from a multitude of discussions and artistic visions. “We thought about still life, as it relates to art,” Alain says. “And we wanted to put ‘Manitou’ in it somewhere.”



The MAC chose to use the medium of photography to provide a job for a gig worker whose previous job may have been eliminated or put on hold because of the lockdown. Kaiser fit the bill perfectly. She mostly shot photographs through windows, door frames or panes of glass, which Maria says captured the isolating nature of the lockdown period.



As the project advanced and gained local attention, Alain says that individuals outside of Manitou also showed interest in participating. Just a few days after The Still Project launched in Manitou, another branch was established to focus on the Ute Pass area.

Still Ute Pass, led by Green Mountain Falls resident Ron Hamilton and photographer Misty Berry, documented residents through more than community, reminds us that we are part of something bigger than simply ourselves,” read an April 17 Still Ute Pass press release.



Lorrie Worthey, who lives in Green Mountain Falls and was photographed with her family as a part of the project, says the experience made her feel closer to her community.



“It was so cool to sit there and go through the site and see our friends that we’re not able to see right now during this time,” Worthey says. “It’s the next best thing — you can’t physically go and hang out and go to your neighbor’s house, but being able to see their family online like that is just a wonderful way to connect the community.”



According to the Navaratnes, the branches of The Still Project differ in artistic interpretation and the reflection of their target communities. Ultimately, the tone of the images is up to the photographer’s personality, according to Maria.



While the Manitou photographs usually depict families or individuals inside their homes, many of the Ute Pass images are of people on their porches, in their doorways or leaning out of windows.



“For Ute Pass, it was more appropriate for [Berry] to take photos that were just general photos of families stuck at home, whether they’re stuck in their doors or windows,” Alain says.



"We feel like the Manitou Art Center is the parent of this project, and Still Manitou and Still Ute Pass and maybe Still Colorado Springs — if it happens — are like the children," Maria says. "But just like kids, they've got very different personalities."