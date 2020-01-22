Midge Ure at Soiled Dove Underground show preview 

click to enlarge Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., 7401 E. First Ave., Denver, $20-$25, 303-830-9214, tavernhg.com/soiled-dove

If your past hasn’t been particularly well-documented, it’s pretty easy to avoid being defined by it. That hasn’t been the case for Midge Ure, who, despite nearly a dozen well-reviewed solo albums, is still best known for his earliest work.After a stint alongside Sex Pistol Glen Matlock in the band Rich Kids, the Scottish singer/songwriter/guitarist came into his own as the replacement singer for John Foxx in Ultravox. With Ure on board, the band quickly graduated from art-school punks to synth-pop hitmakers, while pissing off fans in much the same way that Phil Collins did when he took over Genesis from Peter Gabriel. Ure also played a prominent role in Visage, who are best known for their hit “Fade to Grey,” enlisted in Thin Lizzy, and collaborated with the likes of Kate Bush, Moby and Mick Karn.By the mid-1980s, Ure was expanding his activities beyond the artistic realm. He partnered with Bob Geldof to assemble Live Aid, a massive concert that raised funds for African famine relief. He also co-wrote and produced the well-intentioned “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” a superstar-laden single that, while not as patronizing as Sting singing “I hope the Russians love their children too,” nevertheless came close.While Ure doesn’t play “Do They Know It’s Christmas” very often these days, he can still be counted on to seamlessly blend his solo material with vintage Visage songs and plenty of Ultravox hits like “Vienna,” “All Stood Still” and “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes.” For his current “Songs, Questions & Answers Tour,” he’ll be performing as a duo with multi-instrumentalist Tony Solis. As the tour name suggests, he’ll also be answering questions, taking requests, and telling a whole lot of stories