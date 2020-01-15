Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Munchies proves offbeat in an original way 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Munchies food truck sports a menu that’s full of the fried and the fusion, offering tastes of the not-quite-familiar and the strange-but-inviting to all comers. It’s quirky and offbeat, but it doesn’t feel quite so capital-H Hip the way many of the city’s fusion spots and gastropubs do.

Rather, it all clicks, even when the owner, a gentleman dressed in a red Oxford shirt with a black vest and matching trilby hat, brings my elote wontons and Mexican hot chocolate waffle into Blackhat Distillery where they’re parked. The former comes stuffed with queso fresco, corn kernels and onions, seasoned to offer warmth and comfort and served with a side of Southeast Asian-style sweet chile sauce that, per usual, dominates all other flavors. Each wonton greases my fingers, but there’s a nice caramelization to the interior.

As for that waffle, it appears not chocolate-studded but plain with Ibarra Mexican chocolate, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce and whipped cream atop. Texturally, it’s gritty, but the flavors read true cocoa and cinnamon, and in a mind-boggling twist, it doesn’t taste oversweet.

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation