Nana’s Kitchen meets the community’s needs in Falcon area 

Griffin Swartzell

It would take hard work to make this place a better fit for the Peyton/Falcon area. In Nana’s Kitchen, one wall bears cowboy hats, some of which are signed, some of which have business cards. Across the dining room, a server cards a white-haired woman who’s no doubt been a regular for some time before taking her order for hot chocolate spiked with peppermint schnapps.On recommendation, I order the chicken fried steak and eggs, and my appetite is unprepared. It’s an enormous slab of meat, covered in a crisp jacket of craggy breading and served, again on recommendation, under a peppery, silky sausage gravy. Side home fries arrive crispy and well-salted with seasoned salt, just fine for dipping in my on-point over-easy eggs.I pick a light, fluffy pancake over toast on the side, made from a thin batter that spread fast and left only small bubbles on the bottom. Syrup arrives in a plastic bottle made for drinking from, necessitating a careful pouring hand. Nutty, smooth coffee made from Farmer Brothers beans washes down a meal that fits the community to a T. It ain’t perfect, but it gets the job done.