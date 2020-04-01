News analysis: Think differently while dining out during the pandemic 

click to enlarge Jessica Kuhn

When getting takeout, tip like you had excellent service at a sit-down restaurant.



Gov. Jared Polis’ decision on March 16 to close dining areas and bars in Colorado because of COVID-19 has changed the local food scene. Kitchens have been forced to either shift exclusively to takeout and delivery or close their doors. In the grand scheme of things, it’s one more way in which we must adapt to comfortably weather this storm. But this pandemic is dangerous and scary, and it’s not wrong to crave the comfort of a special meal. So as everything else changes to slow the spread of COVID-19 — to flatten the curve — the system of takeout and delivery must do the same. That includes takeout and delivery customers.