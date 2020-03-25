Opinion: Support local journalism 

Truth matters.
And local, timely and accurate journalism matters more than ever, especially since the lack of leadership at the federal level during this pandemic means we must step up to fill that void here at home.
Truth and good journalism matter as local businesses struggle to survive and we all try to take care of our families and remain optimistic. Truth matters because people need to know the latest effects of COVID-19 on their schools, families and workplaces. Solid journalism is so important as the public looks for resources in these chaotic and frightening times.
For our readers, we are that light in the darkness, letting you know what local officials are up to and providing a voice for those who often go unheard. And right now, we’re also helping readers sustain their connections to our arts and entertainment community through coverage of local trends, the latest news and updates on rescheduled events.
These past few weeks, though, have been difficult for all of us at the Indy. As we see our advertising partners struggle, we’ve helped by mobilizing our readers to visit local restaurants and bars for takeout. We’re sharing the innovative ways businesses and individuals are responding to the coronavirus crisis. And we’re sharing your good news while keeping you updated about the swiftly changing mandates coming from state and local government.
We know our readers rely on us. We’ve seen our web readership skyrocket these past few weeks and we’re devoting extra resources to asking questions no one else is asking, to telling the stories no one else is telling.
But we can’t do it alone.
We’re asking that you support our small business just as we ask you to support other local businesses and nonprofits during this difficult period — and when sunnier times return.
We’re asking for your donations to help us keep covering the city, providing not only pandemic coverage, but much-needed distractions, and maybe even some laughter.
Just like our advertising clients — the restaurants, bars, music venues and events operators, theaters, gyms, salons and so many more that make Colorado Springs such an awesome place to live — the Indy has lost revenue, lost advertising, lost opportunities to connect people through events. Every member of our team is working exceptionally hard through this crisis: our reporters, editors, our graphic designers, digital gurus, advertising team, business office, freelancers and distribution drivers. We’re absolutely committed to working to keep you informed.
We believe in Colorado Springs, and we believe it has a bright future. We plan to be around to talk about that future, to celebrate its successes and to explore its hidden depths.
It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to require some serious steps to control expenses even as we continue to deliver on our mission. Remember, the Indy’s free to our readers. Always has been, always will be. And in these times of tight budgets and unknowable futures, we’re proud that we are able to provide great, local news and cultural reporting free of charge.
Here’s where you come in.
Keep journalism local, keep it free, keep it independent. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital. Support the Indy by giving as little as $1. Go to csindy.com/donate
.