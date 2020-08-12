Opinion: What do you think about science that can alter human genetics? 

Genetic modification has long been the purview of fiction, resulting in monstrous creatures. Now that it’s on the brink of being realized in our time we must grapple with the ramifications of it. Most CRISPR genome editing is done to somatic cells that are limited to that individual; it can’t be handed down genetically to future generations. There’s potential for its use in treating sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and other single-gene disorders as well as treating other diseases like cancer, heart disease, mental illness and HIV. I support such use but would not support using it in vitro in order to affect human personalities, gender, etc. There has already been one philosophy bent on creating a master race. Fortunately, Hitler lost that battle.There once was a time a person was more likely to be given an ice-pick lobotomy for anxiety than a pill called Xanax (can you picture that?). There once was a time people were more apt to be prescribed leeches for hemorrhoids than Preparation-H (don’t picture that!). My point is, medical science is constantly changing as it attempts to alleviate human suffering. However, good intentions don’t always produce good results — does Teflon or Thalidomide ring a bell?. History is also full of examples where good intentions become powerful weapons. Few fields are more important for preparing us for the future of medicine than bioethics. Thus, the proper input of religion, psychology and philosophy can help ensure that the cure is not worse than the disease.Professional ethicists spend a career answering these questions. Speaking bluntly, the reality is that once human beings create a new technology, they always use it. Religious leaders need to cultivate values that guide the use of new techniques. I would suggest two principles: 1) Respect the sacredness of life. I’m not suggesting all genetic changes are bad. If researchers learn to grow new cartilage for my bad knee, sign me up. But we need to be very careful interfering with the intricate makeup of an unborn child. 2) Protect the vulnerable and unwanted. Every tradition reminds us to speak out and stand up for those unable to do so for themselves. We need to be advocates for plants, animals and humans affected by genetic manipulation.Bioethicists and faith leaders have debated this question for decades. CRISPR moves us from theory to potential application. If it’s within our reach to cure diseases, how can we say no to those who are suffering? At the same time, are we ready for a super-human race available only to those who can afford the genetic editing required? Science has done so much good — and caused so much harm. From wheels to weapons, the inventions of humankind have changed our world. At what point do we leave things in the hands of the Divine? Will we edit away those challenges that build character and are unique to the human experience? I have more questions than answers! One thing is certain, our choice has profound consequences.