Our top 10 songs to get you high for 4/20 

I had planned to present this list as a top five, but quickly realized there was no way I was going to be able to come up with only five songs to listen to while smoking cannabis; even 10 was hard. I have emotional connections to these songs, which makes it difficult to explain my choices. But I can give you a few tips to enhance your listening experience.



Like many millennials, I own a turntable, my preferred way to listen to music when high. For instance, I have Porcupine Tree’s album Deadwing on vinyl (the album featuring my No. 1 pick), one of my favorites to sit back and smoke to.

Another tendency of my generation: I also like to watch music videos on YouTube. No. 4 on my list is a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” by Lissie (also love Cudi’s version). You definitely should check out the video on Lissie’s YouTube channel. When I saw it the first time, I longed to be at that live show, backstage passes in hand so I could party with the artist.

Without further ado, here are my top 10 songs puff to.

click to enlarge

"Arriving Somewhere but Not Here" by Porcupine Tree

"Into The Mystic" by Van Morrison

"Space Bound" by Eminem

"Pursuit of Happiness" (Live at Brighton Great Escape 2010) by Lissie

"Independently Happy" by Blue October

"The Roadie" by Tenacious D

"Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd

"Welcome to Jamrock" by Damian Marley

"Santeria" by Sublime

"Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

Honorable mentions: “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” by Willie Nelson and “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band.



Don’t like my list? Send me yours at digital@csindy.com. I also recommend checking out The Stoner Playlist by Alexander Cornelis on Spotify.

