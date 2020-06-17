Paleteria Arcoiris sells a unique “rainbow” of Mexican popsicles plus fun savory snacks like mango-Peanut-cucumber tamarind tacos 

2483 S. Academy Blvd., 719-310-7560, paleteriarcoiris.com



In Spanish, a paleta is a popsicle and an arcoiris is a rainbow. Put them together and you get a cool, 2-year-old shop on the Southeast side that sells 25 types of fun water- or milk-based popsicles, plus ice creams and a limited savory menu of items like elotes and carne seca (beef jerky).



Though these are all popular Mexican treats, owners Percy and Jheleny Montes are actually Peruvian, but they don’t currently sell any Peruvian fare.



They do however make almost everything in-house, says Percy, clarifying when I ask about plastic popsicle wrappers that say “Hecho en Mexico” — a previous owner at the location had loads of them leftover, but new bags are coming soon. He says they use real fruits and limited sugar, no flavorings.



I initially thought otherwise when tasting the pine nut and carrot-Craisin pops, each a bit cloying and difficult to describe, but the pale green avocado paleta tastes cleanly of the fruit, barely sweet, creamy and rich.



From the savory menu, the taquitos de tamarindo are a quartet of soft, red tamarind tortillas filled with sweet mango, salty peanuts and snappy-fresh cucumber and jicama wedges dressed with lime juice and mildly spicy chamoy sauce (pickled fruit and chiles). Gringo palates will be happily surprised.