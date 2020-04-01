Peak Radar offers virtual hub for online arts 

click to enlarge Ethan Everhart

Counterweight is one of the organizations using Peak Radar.



On March 26, Peak Radar, a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR), rolled out a new section of its website that offers virtual content from local artists and organizations. Peak Radar has been an online calendar and marketing asset for the arts scene for years, and now, with Peak Radar Virtual, is pivoting its focus to accommodate new needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Peak Radar has always been about connecting residents and tourists to the local creative scene,” says Jonathan Toman, Peak Radar Manager at COPPeR, “and as we followed what was happening nationally, we were already envisioning what our adaptations would look like. We wanted to make sure people could stay connected to our arts community, no matter where they were.”



Since mid-March, when the practice of social distancing began to take hold locally, most events have been canceled. Now, with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on March 25, venues that were holding out hope for a quick resolution have shut their doors, albeit temporarily. This applies to massive institutions like UCCS’ Ent Center for the Arts and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, as well as smaller organizations like Funky Little Theater Company and The Gallery Below. In light of current circumstances, everyone needs to find new and creative ways to garner a broad audience.



As of March 27, Toman says 21 organizations are now sharing digital content on Peak Radar Virtual.