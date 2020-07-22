Peaks N Pines Fountain expansion a pretty sight featuring interesting beers 

212 W. Illinois Ave., Fountain, 719-434-7945, peaksnpinesbrewery.com

Located next to some railroad tracks, the second Peaks N Pines location sprawls compared to the mothership location in northeastern Springs.



Massive garage doors and windows give the industrial interior a well-lightedness we dig, even as we only visit to pick up something to go; we see why they’ve chosen to expand where they have, seeing the space they’ve built. We haven’t sampled from the company’s barrel aging program, so we take home a bomber of the gin barrel-aged pear kölsch, a beer concept that makes us shrug. Fortunately, it mostly works, though it’s no longer an easy-drinking lawnmower brew.



On the nose, the 5.4-percent ABV brew bears unforeseen boozy, higher alcohol notes more than anything else. Taste-wise, subtle gin botanicals and fruit play well but never become overwhelming or cloying, giving way to subtle wood notes. Overall, it reminds us of a white wine with its undersweet fruit notes and dryness, an interesting brew for nerds and the beer-curious alike.