Peanut Butter Whiskey and a pork schnitzel sandwich at Legends Rock Bar 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Jerry Fishburn and his personable twin sons Scott and Randy have operated many businesses here in the last 35 years, including the Golden Cue pool hall originally, followed by a long era of Jerry McNasty’s strip club. In late 2014, they turned it into Legends, a family-friendly bar with live music and karaoke (and still a couple pool tables), and today it also hosts a bounty of bar games and big TVs.There’s a menu of fried items that includes the lesser-seen gizzards, and if you know to ask when Scott’s around, he’ll hand you a separate menu for burgers and specials, like a pork schnitzel sandwich I nab for $7. Scott confesses that it’s buy-and-fry, but it’s not bad at all as crispness and moisture and flavor go.He wedges it between pieces of buttery browned Texas toast with a slice of American cheese, chopped biting white onions and tangy pickles. It’s totally bar-food proficient. A chipper bartender talks me into a shot of Skrewball peanut butter whiskey (it’s a thing) in a Pabst Blue Ribbon hard coffee. Don’t think cold brew and accented coffee nuttiness with a barrel-bolstering, craft style.Think thick, creamy, sappy drinking dessert like Irish Cream but with PB and PBR influence, the hard coffee more like a glass bottle of Starbucks frappuccino. This is fun — I’m having fun.