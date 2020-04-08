Perilous search for the Fenn Treasure claims lives and causes controversy 

click to enlarge Kevin Westendorf

Somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, Forrest Fenn buried gold and jewels.



From Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island to beloved ‘80s film The Goonies, the concept of buried treasure has always been a strong impetus for adventure. However, actual, real-life examples of buried treasure are few and far between.



Folks in Florida continue to search for, and occasionally find, caches of Spanish doubloons in old shipwrecks or hidden by buccaneers, and treasure hunters in the Pacific Northwest continue to look for DB Cooper’s lost loot. Here in the Rocky Mountains, we’ve got the Fenn Treasure, a hidden chest full of glittering jewels and other valuables. And while no treasure hunt would be complete without some element of danger, searching for this one has proved particularly treacherous. Since 2016, five people, four of them Coloradans, have died in its search.

Colorado Springs Indy’s resident outdoor recreation expert. “The statistics on this are hard to find because there’s no central repository in Colorado, so it’s all anecdotal,” he notes. “A couple of years ago on Capitol Peak, a popular fourteener, there were a lot of fatalities.” There were five deaths there in 2017, and there have been nine since 2000.



Though the fatalities at Capitol Peak were unrelated to the Fenn Treasure, they serve to illustrate how no outdoor recreation activity is without its dangers. The Capitol Peak deaths are the closest thing to which Falcone can compare the Fenn’s Treasure casualties.

Forrest Fenn of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an 89-year-old former Air Force pilot and retired art and antiques dealer. At its height, his gallery grossed more than $6 million a year. After recovering from a terminal cancer diagnosis, Fenn self-published his memoir The Thrill of the Chase in 2010, in an effort to share his love of nature with others and bring people to the great outdoors. In addition to stories about his life, Fenn also described in the book a literal treasure chest — containing gold coins, rare jewels and precious artifacts — which he hid in “the mountains somewhere north of Santa Fe.” He also wrote a poem, which contains “nine clues that if followed precisely, will lead to the end of my rainbow and the treasure.”



Fenn was successful in getting folks outside. The search for his loot has spawned a fanatical following of treasure-seekers. There are dozens of YouTube videos, subreddits and blogs dedicated to analyzing Fenn’s poem and reporting on attempts to find the treasure. However, there is an equally ardent online community dedicated to debunking Fenn’s claims, suggesting that there isn’t really any treasure at all — though some say that it is actually metaphorical.



“I’ve always been skeptical whether the thing actually even exists,” says Falcone.



Controversy over the nature of the treasure led a Colorado Springs man, David Harold Hanson, to sue Fenn for $1.5 million in December 2019. Hanson claimed Fenn’s original clues were “misleading.” Hanson dropped his suit in early March, after Fenn filed a countersuit.



click to enlarge Kevin Westendorf

Fenn says the treasure is not near a man-made trail; many go off-trail to find it.

