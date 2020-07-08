Search
July 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Pineapple Smoothie’s lead the way at Mexican Tamales Brenda 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Mobile business, 719-291-1010

There’s an art to making customers into walking advertisements. When we show up at the Hump Day Food Truck Rally and see someone carrying around a tropical drink that’s in basically a whole pineapple, complete with pineapple rings and mini umbrella for garnish, we’re interested immediately.

The pineapple smoothie from Mexican Tamales Brenda costs $10, and ours comes out ambient temperature, but the blended mix of pineapple, coconut cream, piña colada mix and ice hits the spot, with coconut doing just enough to mellow the acidic bite of fresh pineapple. Big pieces of pineapple just add to the fun, though the candy-red maraschino cherry oddly holds zero flavor whatsoever.

We order one each of three tamales: chicken, pork and vegetarian, all with jalapeño and queso blanco. Each has tender, moist masa that bears a mild, warming seasoning. The veg hits the spiciest of the three, and both chicken and pork come with tender meat.

