Pizza for Breakfast at Marriott’s The Ascent Restaurant and Bar 

We found some disappointing things on the menu when we first stopped in at Ascent, the bar inside the local Marriott, just before the COVID-19 shutdown. The fish and chips we had came in a heavy, oily batter jacket with plenty of crunch but no seasoning to speak of, with unseasoned cole slaw and passable battered fries.



But the bison burger shows promise, with a properly peppered patty and a blackberry ketchup that has pleasant clove notes in addition to the fruit. On revisit, there’s no lunch service, only breakfast and dinner. We pick up a breakfast pizza and a small coffee made from Starbucks beans. The coffee’s exactly what we expect from burnt ’bucks beans, but it gets the job done.



As for that pizza, we’re pretty happy. Atop a 10-inch crust with a crisp exterior, the ’za starts with sausage gravy that, though mild, adds some sage notes. Stretchy cheese, pepper-studded scrambled eggs and green onions sit atop, with those onions adding much-needed freshness, nigh-inarguably a good call.