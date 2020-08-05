Search
August 05, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Pizza for Breakfast at Marriott’s The Ascent Restaurant and Bar 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

5580 Tech Center Drive, 719-260-1800, facebook.com/theascentrestaurant

We found some disappointing things on the menu when we first stopped in at Ascent, the bar inside the local Marriott, just before the COVID-19 shutdown. The fish and chips we had came in a heavy, oily batter jacket with plenty of crunch but no seasoning to speak of, with unseasoned cole slaw and passable battered fries.

But the bison burger shows promise, with a properly peppered patty and a blackberry ketchup that has pleasant clove notes in addition to the fruit. On revisit, there’s no lunch service, only breakfast and dinner. We pick up a breakfast pizza and a small coffee made from Starbucks beans. The coffee’s exactly what we expect from burnt ’bucks beans, but it gets the job done.

As for that pizza, we’re pretty happy. Atop a 10-inch crust with a crisp exterior, the ’za starts with sausage gravy that, though mild, adds some sage notes. Stretchy cheese, pepper-studded scrambled eggs and green onions sit atop, with those onions adding much-needed freshness, nigh-inarguably a good call.

Marriott
5580 Tech Center Drive
Northwest/Rockrimmon
Colorado Springs, CO
260-1800
Event Center and Hotel
