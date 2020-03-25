Publisher's note: What we're doing to help flatten the COVID curve 

click to enlarge
Our hardworking staff has been taking steps to support our community during the coronavirus crisis.
1)
A majority of our 100-person staff (50 full time, and 50 part time) now works from home. All delivery drivers wear gloves. And since the press is mechanical, human hands don’t touch the Indy until you pick it up. Our printing partners are taking the same precautions. Together, we have pledged to be here for our readers, in print and online.
2)
We’re also working with community partners to shine light on resources available from local nonprofits, state offices and the federal government. In our pages you’ll see advertisements we’ve provided for free to nonprofits working to help those most affected by the coronavirus.
3)
On Monday, March 23, we launched a daily email newsletter to bring you the latest in the fight against COVID-19 and resources to help you and your family get through the crisis. Sign up at tinyurl.com/IndyNewsletters
.
4)
We’ve launched a promotion to help our partners in the restaurant and bar industries. Show us your takeout dinner on Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #DineINdy
. The reader with the most likes will receive a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant, and the restaurant with the most hashtags will receive a free, monthlong advertising package in the Indy. We want to help, but we want to do more than advocate. We want to provide real value as we all fight to overcome the economic effects of this pandemic.
The Indy’s
been covering local news and culture for 27 years. We’ll be here for the next 27 years. If you have story ideas, want to share assistance efforts or promote your restaurant, let us know. Send an email to amy@csindy.com
.
— Amy Sweet, publisher