Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2020 Columns » Publisher's Note

Publisher's note: What we're doing to help flatten the COVID curve 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Amy Gillentine Sweet
  • Amy Gillentine Sweet
Our hardworking staff has been taking steps to support our community during the coronavirus crisis.

1) A majority of our 100-person staff (50 full time, and 50 part time) now works from home. All delivery drivers wear gloves. And since the press is mechanical, human hands don’t touch the Indy until you pick it up. Our printing partners are taking the same precautions. Together, we have pledged to be here for our readers, in print and online. 

2) We’re also working with community partners to shine light on resources available from local nonprofits, state offices and the federal government. In our pages you’ll see advertisements we’ve provided for free to nonprofits working to help those most affected by the coronavirus.

3) On Monday, March 23, we launched a daily email newsletter to bring you the latest in the fight against COVID-19 and resources to help you and your family get through the crisis. Sign up at tinyurl.com/IndyNewsletters.

4) We’ve launched a promotion to help our partners in the restaurant and bar industries. Show us your takeout dinner on Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtag #DineINdy. The reader with the most likes will receive a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant, and the restaurant with the most hashtags will receive a free, monthlong advertising package in the Indy. We want to help, but we want to do more than advocate. We want to provide real value as we all fight to overcome the economic effects of this pandemic.

The Indy’s been covering local news and culture for 27 years. We’ll be here for the next 27 years. If you have story ideas, want to share assistance efforts or promote your restaurant, let us know. Send an email to amy@csindy.com.

— Amy Sweet, publisher

More Publisher's Note »

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Readers also liked…

More by Amy Gillentine Sweet

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation