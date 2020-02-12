Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Put Down a boozie slushie over pinball at The Control Room 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

The Control Room, 6120 Barnes Road, #110, 344-9301, facebook.com/controlroomarcade

The storefront next to Cleats Bar & Grill has become a bustling arcade bar, full of vintage games like Joust, modern fare like Terminator: Salvation, a wall of pinball machines, and even a pair of free-to-play vintage consoles.

Generally, the cabinets seem well-maintained, save for the light guns on House of the Dead 2 — the red one’s unusable. Upside: slushie machines, which serve non-alcoholic drinks or “premium” slush cocktails. While I’m whiffing at Iron Maiden pinball, I’ve got a Code Red slush in the attached cup holder, a blend of strawberry and subbed-in orange (they’re out of typical pineapple) mixed with Lunazul silver tequila and triple sec, topped with a plastic test tube of 360 lime vodka — pure kitsch and sugar. We snack on pesto cheese bread, respectably bubbly pizza crust topped with nondescript pesto, garlic butter, and lovely brown-spotted mozzarella and provolone, served with acid-and-tomato-forward marinara.

Try also the Angus nacho fries, floppy fries topped with underseasoned shreds of steak, pico de gallo, rich cheddar and jack cheese sauces, and pickled jalapeño slices that kick like they’re in Mortal Kombat

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation