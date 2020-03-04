R&R Coffee Cafe’s Tri-Lakes expansion upholds excellence 

R&R Coffee Cafe — Tri Lakes, 17230 Jackson Creek Parkway, #100, 488-4229, rnrcoffeecafe.com

After 12 years building a loyal following with its Black Forest location, R&R expanded into Monument just before the new year, specifically into the building housing the Tri-Lakes YMCA and Centura Health Pavilion. The menu’s majority the same, but will swap out items quarterly to keep it fresh, says owner Ryan Wanner.



Coffee service remains exceptional, evidenced by our Kick in the Pants — a dangerously smooth, four-shot breve basically with a dash of vanilla syrup to balance the big espresso package. And the iced Sober Russian, also velvety from half-and-half, coffee-rich from a double shot and finishing lightly sweet from maple syrup.



Each is informed by the house Red Stallion blend of Costa Rican, Colombian and Indian Monsoon Malabar beans, resulting in citrus and chocolate aromas most notably. Coffee also shows up in a delightfully spongy raspberry mocha muffin made with espresso and Torani chocolate; but first we devour the T.A.B.L.E. Sammich, missing its usual avocado this morning but on-point otherwise with an egg, lettuce, tomato and kick-ass coffee-marinated bacon on a fluffy R&R cheddar biscuit, fruit on the side.



Fort Collins-made Horsetooth hot sauces bring it home for the win.