Raven Retro Games adds Level Up Coffee cafe 

Level Up Coffee and Raven Retro Games, 4730 Barnes Road, 445-0921, facebook.com/RavenRetroGamesAndLevelUpCoffee

First came Raven Retro Games a couple years ago. Then, a couple months ago, owners Jeff and Sherry Ferriman moved a few storefronts down into a former strip-mall church, expanding their gaming concept to incorporate a modest coffee and snack shop.



They’re both Navy veterans and she’s also the pastor at First United Methodist Church of Fountain; Jeff says they want to be a safe space for nearby Doherty High School students.



There’s both vintage equipment like Atari consoles and modern games, including VR, for rental. Basically “we’re nerd mecca” says Jeff, also noting dinner and movie nights plus third-Saturday breakfasts by donation. I have no time to game, but I grab a commercial chocolate sea salt RXBAR and a half-sweet mocha, made with Ghirardelli chocolate powder and house-procured beans roasted for Level Up by Veteran Coffee Roasters.



The shop utilizes a fully automated, grinder-attached Schaerer espresso machine — below snooty third-wave standards but not a cheap buy regardless. And it makes a surprisingly decent drink that tastes almost more like a hot chocolate with mild coffee influence in this case.



At least it doesn’t cloy, and the bar’s salt heightens all the chocolate notes beautifully.

