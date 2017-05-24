Reader: "Make America a Democracy again" 

Fighting hatred

It was an honor and pleasure to attend Morris Dees' speech at the DoubleTree last Thursday night. Actually it wasn't a speech, but a collection of gripping stories told by Mr. Dees [founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center] in his wonderful Southern gentleman tone!

My thanks to The Greenberg Center for bringing Morris Dees to our city!

In all my 70-plus years I have never witnessed such hatred and bullying as there is today that seems to be propagated by the person in the White House. Bullying, intimidation and lying is what made this man president.

The heartwarming thing is the DoubleTree was packed to capacity, and I see daily people are waking up to understand how we all must become involved in the political process to end this tyranny.

My new slogan is "Make America a Democracy again"... instead of a "Trump Family Oligarchy" that seems to have no regard for the Constitution ... and colludes with an enemy my generation fought against.

— Elaine Brush, Colorado Springs

