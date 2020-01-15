RJD2 at the Ogden Theatre show preview 

click to enlarge
With Lucid Vision, Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m., 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $20 and up, ages 16+, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com
Columbus, Ohio, native Ramble jon Krohn, better known in the electronic dance music realm as RJD2, first earned his reputation by deconstructing the music of better-known artists — including Massive Attack, Yo La Tengo, Belle and Sebastian, even Astrud Gilberto — and then repurposing it as chill-out room fodder for a generation of ravers.
Granted, the world may not have needed the by-the-numbers remix of Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” that found its way into a 2014 Nissan commercial, but his opening credits theme for Mad Men
helped make up for that. So too did his string of collaborations with emcees like Blueprint and Aceyalone, as well as a solo career that began back in 2002 with his electronic hip-hop instrumental album Deadringer
. For his Denver show, Krohn is promising to bring a backing band, as well as guest vocalists, for a career-spanning evening of “new joints and classics.”