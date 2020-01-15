RJD2 at the Ogden Theatre show preview 

click to enlarge With Lucid Vision, Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m., 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $20 and up, ages 16+, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com

Columbus, Ohio, native Ramble jon Krohn, better known in the electronic dance music realm as RJD2, first earned his reputation by deconstructing the music of better-known artists — including Massive Attack, Yo La Tengo, Belle and Sebastian, even Astrud Gilberto — and then repurposing it as chill-out room fodder for a generation of ravers.Granted, the world may not have needed the by-the-numbers remix of Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” that found its way into a 2014 Nissan commercial, but his opening credits theme forhelped make up for that. So too did his string of collaborations with emcees like Blueprint and Aceyalone, as well as a solo career that began back in 2002 with his electronic hip-hop instrumental album. For his Denver show, Krohn is promising to bring a backing band, as well as guest vocalists, for a career-spanning evening of “new joints and classics.”