Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Music » Concerts

RJD2 at the Ogden Theatre show preview 

By

Tools

click to enlarge With Lucid Vision, Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m., 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $20 and up, ages 16+, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com
  • With Lucid Vision, Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m., 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $20 and up, ages 16+, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com

Columbus, Ohio, native Ramble jon Krohn, better known in the electronic dance music realm as RJD2, first earned his reputation by deconstructing the music of better-known artists — including Massive Attack, Yo La Tengo, Belle and Sebastian, even Astrud Gilberto — and then repurposing it as chill-out room fodder for a generation of ravers.

Granted, the world may not have needed the by-the-numbers remix of Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” that found its way into a 2014 Nissan commercial, but his opening credits theme for Mad Men helped make up for that. So too did his string of collaborations with emcees like Blueprint and Aceyalone, as well as a solo career that began back in 2002 with his electronic hip-hop instrumental album Deadringer. For his Denver show, Krohn is promising to bring a backing band, as well as guest vocalists, for a career-spanning evening of “new joints and classics.”

More Concerts »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Concerts

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation