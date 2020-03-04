Sarah Harmer resumes her enchanting stories after 10 years of silence 

click to enlarge

Two singer-songwriters emerged from Canada around the turn of the millennium with a savvy new brand of confessionalism. Sarah Harmer and Kathleen Edwards had similar alto voices and similar musical styles, and both inexplicably disappeared around 2010. Suddenly, Harmer offers us(Arts & Crafts), the finest distillation of her observations on missed chances and vanished lovers. Harmer has said she’s simply been living in the woods, working with local environmental groups. Yet these songs are like a sudden visit from an old friend who has never let you down.Tracks like “New Low,” offer harder beats, but it’s the softer, intense songs like “Just Get Here” that recall the soaring and wavering voice that graced her best earlier works like “Capsized.” Normally, poets are counseled to avoid too much overthinking in the land of woulda-coulda-shoulda, but with Harmer, we know she’ll emerge with new insights. Maybe her upcoming tour will help pull her compatriot Kathleen Edwards out of the shadows.