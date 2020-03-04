Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 04, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Sarah Harmer resumes her enchanting stories after 10 years of silence 

By

Tools

click to enlarge playlist.jpg

Two singer-songwriters emerged from Canada around the turn of the millennium with a savvy new brand of confessionalism. Sarah Harmer and Kathleen Edwards had similar alto voices and similar musical styles, and both inexplicably disappeared around 2010. Suddenly, Harmer offers us Are You Gone (Arts & Crafts), the finest distillation of her observations on missed chances and vanished lovers. Harmer has said she’s simply been living in the woods, working with local environmental groups. Yet these songs are like a sudden visit from an old friend who has never let you down.

Tracks like “New Low,” offer harder beats, but it’s the softer, intense songs like “Just Get Here” that recall the soaring and wavering voice that graced her best earlier works like “Capsized.” Normally, poets are counseled to avoid too much overthinking in the land of woulda-coulda-shoulda, but with Harmer, we know she’ll emerge with new insights. Maybe her upcoming tour will help pull her compatriot Kathleen Edwards out of the shadows.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Loring Wirbel

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation