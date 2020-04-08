Sasquatch Cookies are sensational 

click to enlarge
Open for pickup and delivery
We recently noted in Side Dish
how Sasquatch Cookies has finally grown into a brick-and-mortar after a few years of operating as a delivery-only entity. That prior experience (dispatching a delivery person dressed in a Sasquatch costume) serves them well during this on-site-dining ban. Tempting as it was to freak my neighbors out by having Sasquatch roll up on our block, I opt to pick my half dozen cookies ($10.99) up.
I start with the newly added peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia flavors; the first a little sandy textured with a PB flavor reminiscent of Nutter Butter filling in a good way, and the second being my favorite cookie of the whole batch, soft and chewy and bright with the nut flavor and sugar-spiked by the white chocolate chunks. Runner up, the fabulous double chocolate smacks almost brownie-like it’s so dark and rich and gooey with melted chocolate chip veins.
A gluten-free chocolate chip is indistinguishable from a regular cookie, again soft and moist inside with melted chip flecks. The caramel macchiato’s its own sensation with ground coffee flecks coloring the crumb and caramel “morsels” gifting a toasty burnt popcorn aroma and pervasive buttery sweetness. Lastly, the seasonal Pot of Gold flavor incorporates Lucky Charms marshmallows for both pops of color and candied cereal essence. Fabulous showing all around.