STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.

Help support our mission: TRUTH MATTERS.

Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Sasquatch Cookies are sensational 

By

Tools

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

Open for pickup and delivery

We recently noted in Side Dish how Sasquatch Cookies has finally grown into a brick-and-mortar after a few years of operating as a delivery-only entity. That prior experience (dispatching a delivery person dressed in a Sasquatch costume) serves them well during this on-site-dining ban. Tempting as it was to freak my neighbors out by having Sasquatch roll up on our block, I opt to pick my half dozen cookies ($10.99) up.

I start with the newly added peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia flavors; the first a little sandy textured with a PB flavor reminiscent of Nutter Butter filling in a good way, and the second being my favorite cookie of the whole batch, soft and chewy and bright with the nut flavor and sugar-spiked by the white chocolate chunks. Runner up, the fabulous double chocolate smacks almost brownie-like it’s so dark and rich and gooey with melted chocolate chip veins.

A gluten-free chocolate chip is indistinguishable from a regular cookie, again soft and moist inside with melted chip flecks. The caramel macchiato’s its own sensation with ground coffee flecks coloring the crumb and caramel “morsels” gifting a toasty burnt popcorn aroma and pervasive buttery sweetness. Lastly, the seasonal Pot of Gold flavor incorporates Lucky Charms marshmallows for both pops of color and candied cereal essence. Fabulous showing all around. 
Location Details Sasquatch Cookies
2107 Templeton Gap Road
Central
Colorado Springs, CO
632-5196
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation