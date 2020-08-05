Search

Dining Reviews

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Food and Drink

Schnitzel and currywurst sing at Biggi’s Little Bavaria food truck

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

Mobile business, 719-231-6355, facebook.com/BiggisLittleBavaria

Biggi’s owner/chef Bianca Fortune grew up in Bavaria and it’s easy to detect her charming German accent after I have downed a delicious German currywurst and Zigeunerschnitzel. We’re at Black Forest Brewing, where from our tasting paddle the malty Rye Not Roggen Roggenbier (a Bavarian brew, fittingly) indeed pairs best with the bites (adding its own faint rye bit), though a jalapeño cream ale and R&R Vanilla Coffee Porter also leave us quite content.

Fortune cooks her grandmother’s recipes, pounding her own pork cutlets for schnitzel renditions and slow-cooking her lively tomato curry sauces, using sausages from Denver’s boutique Continental Sausage. Our currywurst (a Northern German creation, now universal), sliced into thick coins and covered in the tangy curry ketchup, pops with extra acidity from excellent side potato salad fortified with chicken stock, laced with bacon essence and not heavy on vinegar.

This style of schnitzel saucing adds sautéed onions and peppers to the tomato sauce for a little veg edge, and the cutlet’s juicy under crisp, even breading that does hold on to some excess deep fryer oil. But a sweet-tinged, dill-flecked, vinegary cucumber salad lightens that heaviness.


Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Top Topics in Dining Reviews

Food and Drink (15)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation