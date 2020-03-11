Soccer Mommy and Real Estate with the new and noteworthy 

click to enlarge

(Loma Vista) – When Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) played Ivywild School a year ago, she was in the process of expanding her sound from her first proper studio album, 2018’s Clean. She sounds even more adventurous in this new work, adding layered arrangements and riffs beyond folk-rock. The lyrics remain as vulnerable and wistful as ever, with “Bloodstream” exemplifying 10 tracks of self-doubt that propel her beyond most of her Nashville cohorts.(Domino) – For a decade now, five guys from New Jersey have tried to recreate the expansive harmonies of the late-1970s Southern California sound. It’s something that can merge well with modern indie rock, as bands like Grizzly Bear show. Real Estate’s fifth album pairs contributions from all band members with vocals from Sylvan Esso, yielding 13 tracks with a decidedly ethereal feel. Maybe Britain’s Guardian daily was harsh in calling the results “artfully-polished tedium,” though there are times when the sound has too much of the syrupy sheen of pop bands like Bread or Air Supply.