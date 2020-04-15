Social distancing for stoners 

For an extrovert who loves to get high with her best buds, social distancing is my own personal hell. I will always remember the first time I puffed, puffed, passed a joint with a group of girlfriends in college while listening to some classic rock jam and endlessly giggling about who knows what. Smoking cannabis, for me, has always been most enjoyable when doing it with a group of fellow potheads.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t possible right now. So how does a self-proclaimed high-functioning stoner get through these uncertain times? First off, realize that if missing the way you used to get stoned is your biggest problem, like me, you’re pretty fortunate compared to a lot of people at the moment. So just breathe (yes, I’m also reminding myself this isn’t the end of the world) and check out this guide we put together for those getting high while stuck at home alone.

In the following pages, you’ll find the top five movies to watch while high, shows to binge, video games to play, songs to listen to and local munchies to order (takeout only, of course). More importantly, we’ve provided a list of do’s and don’ts to practice when procuring your cannabis, as well as some health tips for consuming while this COVID-19 respiratory illness is spreading like... well, a virus.

Short version: The health experts say eat it but don’t smoke it, which is why we also included an Instant Pot cannabutter how-to recipe, along with a cookie recipe in which you can use your butter.

Don’t agree with our favorites or have a canna recipe worth sharing? Send them to digital@csindy.com and we will put some up on our website and out through social media as we celebrate this 4/20 — social distance style.