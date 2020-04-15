Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 15, 2020 Marijuana » Cannabis Culture

Social distancing for stoners 

By

Tools

click to enlarge DUSTIN GLATZ WITH ASSETS FROM SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Dustin Glatz with assets from Shutterstock.com

For an extrovert who loves to get high with her best buds, social distancing is my own personal hell. I will always remember the first time I puffed, puffed, passed a joint with a group of girlfriends in college while listening to some classic rock jam and endlessly giggling about who knows what. Smoking cannabis, for me, has always been most enjoyable when doing it with a group of fellow potheads.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t possible right now. So how does a self-proclaimed high-functioning stoner get through these uncertain times? First off, realize that if missing the way you used to get stoned is your biggest problem, like me, you’re pretty fortunate compared to a lot of people at the moment. So just breathe (yes, I’m also reminding myself this isn’t the end of the world) and check out this guide we put together for those getting high while stuck at home alone. 

In the following pages, you’ll find the top five movies to watch while high, shows to binge, video games to play, songs to listen to and local munchies to order (takeout only, of course). More importantly, we’ve provided a list of do’s and don’ts to practice when procuring your cannabis, as well as some health tips for consuming while this COVID-19 respiratory illness is spreading like... well, a virus.

Short version: The health experts say eat it but don’t smoke it, which is why we also included an Instant Pot cannabutter how-to recipe, along with a cookie recipe in which you can use your butter.

Don’t agree with our favorites or have a canna recipe worth sharing? Send them to digital@csindy.com and we will put some up on our website and out through social media as we celebrate this 4/20 — social distance style.

Related COVID Isolation Guide: Safely toking the hours away
COVID Isolation Guide: Safely toking the hours away
By Griffin Swartzell
Cannabis Culture
Related Dispensary Do’s and Don’ts
Dispensary Do’s and Don’ts
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related How to make cannabutter in an Instant Pot
How to make cannabutter in an Instant Pot
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related Recipe: Canna Monkey Cookies
These dark chocolate chip banana oatmeal cookies will make you go ape
Recipe: Canna Monkey Cookies
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related Best television to binge while baked
Trailer Park Boys
Best television to binge while baked
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related Five video games to keep your vibes “high” on 4/20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Five video games to keep your vibes “high” on 4/20
By Contributing Writer
Cannabis Culture
Related Five of our favorite stoner movies
Grandma's Boy
Five of our favorite stoner movies
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related Our top 10 songs to get you high for 4/20
Our top 10 songs to get you high for 4/20
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related Five best 4/20 munchies in Colorado Springs
La Casita Mexican Grill
Five best 4/20 munchies in Colorado Springs
By Jessica Kuhn
Cannabis Culture
Related GMO Cookies is a cloak of comfort in weird times
GMO Cookies is a cloak of comfort in weird times
By Brandon Soderberg
Marijuana reviews

More Cannabis Culture »

Related Stories

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Cannabis Culture

Readers also liked…

More by Jessica Kuhn

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation