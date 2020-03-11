South Nevada motel becomes family shelter 

click to enlarge Faith Miller

Kashman Coleman, her boyfriend and sons enjoy the warm weather.



In a motel parking lot on South Nevada Avenue, a group of small children took turns shooting baskets in a miniature hoop, while parents smiled and chatted outside in the unseasonably mild March weather.



Just last year, the Stagecoach Motel was a place where visitors were charged a few hundred dollars a week to stay. Now, it’s El Paso County’s first low-barrier shelter exclusively for families with children. That’s thanks to nonprofit Family Promise of Colorado Springs and its partners in a collaborative of local organizations working to tackle family homelessness.



“Families who have come into intake were without shelter [living outside or in vehicles] prior to walking through our door,” says Executive Director Kat Lilley, “which is something that was heartbreaking to us, especially when we look at the vast majority of the children who are onsite are below the age of 5.”





The New Promise Family Shelter officially opened Feb. 27, but the nonprofit moved into the former motel in January. Around six families with children were already staying there, so those people were allowed to continue living in the space as a shelter while the nonprofit got things up and running.



“We actually saw really good success with the first 30 days of that transition, with three families moving into permanent housing, including a family of eight,” Lilley says.



Now, the shelter allows its residents to stay for two weeks, she explains, “to really just take a breath and try to move from that survival mode” and then start planning for the future.



After two weeks, families can either move on or decide to stay longer and engage in more supportive wraparound services such as case management and budget counseling.



Maximum stays are set at 90 days, as the facility is intended to be an emergency shelter. From there, families may have been able to save enough money for an apartment deposit (often two or three times the monthly rent) — or, they could potentially transfer to transitional housing offered elsewhere through Family Promise or a different nonprofit.



The shelter features 17 rooms for families of varying sizes. Most were full one week after the facility opened to the public.



For Megan Turner, who had been staying at the shelter since Feb. 27 with her boyfriend, 5-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter, it’s a perfect fit.



“We were paying $320 a week down there at the Sun Springs [Motel],” Turner says. “So yeah, being able to pay the weekly money for us is definitely going to get us back on our feet, for sure. This is definitely just a stepping stone for us and an amazing one at that.”



Turner says she plans to take advantage of Family Promise’s case management services so she can get better at managing money and not “get too complacent.”



Like many families who find themselves without housing, Turner didn’t much like staying at the city’s other emergency shelter for women and children: the Salvation Army Shelter & Services at RJ Montgomery. While the facility has beds available for women and their kids, there’s not as much privacy, and male partners must spend the night in a different part of the shelter. The separation can be difficult for families who are already facing psychological stress.





click to enlarge Faith Miller

Megan Turner and son.



Another difference between the Salvation Army’s shelter and Family Promise’s: “It’s low-barrier,” Lilley says, “and so we’re not requiring sobriety. We’re not requiring even abstinence once they join the program if there’s substance abuse issues.”



Because the Salvation Army already has beds for single parents and kids, Lilley says that Family Promise is trying to prioritize dual-parent households. That said, if there’s not space at the Salvation Army’s shelter for a single-parent household, or if a family member has a disability or other issue that prevents them from staying there, they can still be accepted at Family Promise.



Family homelessness has been a persistent — yet hard to measure — problem in the region. The latest available figures on homelessness collected during last January’s Point-In-Time (PIT) Count show 131 unaccompanied youths and 137 families (households with at least one adult and one child) experiencing homelessness in El Paso County.



But many families aren’t counted by volunteers canvassing the area on a single night in January for the PIT Count, nor are they counted as staying in shel ters or transitional housing. Hundreds of others may be staying with relatives, living in vehicles or hiding out in hopes of drawing as little attention as possible to their lack of permanent shelter.