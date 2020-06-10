Spice it up (or don’t) at Sherpa Garden 

1005 W. Colorado Ave., 719-896-5577, sherpagarden.com



Sister to a location in Louisville, Colorado, this spot opened in 2017 and has been a solid dining option on the Westside ever since. And, fortunately, owners Kandu and Pasang Sherpa have kept it open for takeout during the pandemic.



We call back to the British footballers’ chant-song by Fat Les with an order of spicy chicken vindaloo, which burns like an old sin — sharp at first, then smoldering to greater heat. Beautiful tomato and acidity go nicely with tender cubes of potato and moist chicken — not much to look at but a delight for the taste buds.



More colorful, the mushroom jalfrezi serves as a vegetarian option. The name for this Bengal dish is derived from a colloquialism that roughly means spicy food suitable for a diet.



While ours lands far from spicy, it’s sweet, tangy and bright, with a shifting spice profile and moderate coconut notes. Savory tender mushrooms, big pieces of bell pepper, carrot spears and peas make for a healthy meal for certain, and we have no complaints.