June 03, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Spoiler: Viewhouse leads with Killer Views 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
7114 Campus Drive, 719-394-4137, viewhouse.com

This chain’s biggest selling point, more than food or drink: its views.

This location was built to give diners stunning views of Pikes Peak, whether through the massive windows of its dining rooms, the spacious rooftop area or the expansive patio gaming area. And while we visit before its reopening, a quick walk around while we wait for takeout gives a taste of how summery this place feels.

The menu offers eclectic options, so we go healthy. A kale citrus salad combines kale with cabbage shreds, cubes of green apple, candied walnuts and Parmesan cheese. The sweet nuts and tart apples do especially well with a lime vinaigrette that adds bright citrus notes, a fine fresh option for summer. Adding six plump blackened shrimp for $7, we find not much in the way of spice, but they’re salted pleasantly, and they’re big, juicy and tender.

A vegan Impossible Burger comes rich and meaty on a big if crumbly bun with ample fresh greens and a respectable smear of guacamole for creaminess. Plentiful shoestring fries do great on the side, too — the last part of an overall sound meal.

Tags:

