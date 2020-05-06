Sprouting lets you do your farming indoors 

click to enlarge Natalie Che/Shutterstock.com

If you want to garden but don’t have access to an outdoor space, you can still grow a bumper crop of sprout varieties in jars on your kitchen counter. Sprouts — the edible first growth from germinated seed — are loaded with antioxidants, proteins, vitamins and minerals and can make crunchy flavor magic happen on otherwise basic salads and sandwiches. Your harvest might include one fresh flavor or a mix, from alfalfa, clover, mustard, radish and broccoli, to onion, lentil, sunflower and more.



Regular garden seed or lentils from your pantry won’t do. Because sprouts grow best in warm, wet conditions — conditions also favored by bacteria — you will want to buy organic, chemical- and pathogen-free seeds specially produced for sprouting, and focus on cleanliness and