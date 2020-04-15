Strawberry sake and a burger-like roll at Tomo Sushi 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Tomo’s been struggling for business during the on-site dining ban a staffer tells me, noting only $200 in sales the prior day. So I feel compelled to add $10 for a bottle of strawberry-flavored Nigori cloudy sake to my order.Or maybe I couldn’t resist the Pepto-Bismol-pink 300 ml bottle and the curiosity of a fruited rice wine. It won’t be my future go-to, but really, for what it is, it tastes surprisingly good, though like a “sake smoothie,” in a friend’s words. I learn that it’s colored with lycopene extracted from tomatoes, and the sediment includes strawberry purée amidst the rice sediment.Staying in the realm of uniqueness, I order the on-special ($15.95) Tomo Beef Roll, which answers the question “What happens when a sushi roll and hamburger mate?” Inside the roll, tempura shrimp, jalapeños and cream cheese combine for some crunch, heat and creaminess, while cooked ground beef (soaked with included soy) rests thickly layered on top for a meatiness far beyond what fish alone offers. Sushi surf ’n turf — and a conversation starter at the least.