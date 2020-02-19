Stromboli bliss at Colorado Springs Pies & Grinders 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Colorado Springs Pies & Grinders, 5490 Powers Center Point, #180, 282-6888, piesandgrinders.com

This is the third Pies & Grinders location, a sibling business to MaiLe and Dan Dreyfuss’ popular Black Forest and Monument spots. When we visit for lunch, we go simple with a Chicken Parmesan Grinder to start.



The long sub roll does exactly what it needs to: It’s crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and simple. While the breading on the slab of chicken has lost some crispness, it’s still juicy, and the rich garlic-and-tomato one-two punch of the sauce gets the job done under melty mozzarella shreds.



We have one complaint about this part of our meal and one only: The fast food shoestring fries that come with it bear way too much salt. Our Stromboli, though, sparks joy. It comes packed with a sea of gooey mozzarella carrying Parmesan, bits of sausage and pepperoni slices.



There’s a big air bubble between the fillings and the exterior, but it’s fatty and decadent, and side marinara, same flavor profile as the red on the Parm grinder, dips nicely.