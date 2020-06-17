Summer-appropriate Acai and Chai at Peak Place Coffeehouse 

2360 Montebello Square Drive, Suite H1, 719-445-1050, peakplace.com

What happens when someone takes an açai bowl out of the bowl? Not much; this breakfast darling of the wellness movement is already basically a smoothie with toppings, so the form Peak Place’s bowl takes when ordered to-go makes sense, even if its contents make it less of a mobile sipper.



Still, fresh raspberries and blueberries bring their own brightness alongside chocolate chips and granola made with pumpkin seeds and coconut, making this an overall sweet and delicious, light meal.



Carnivores should not miss the breakfast sandwich: thin-cut ham on a crisp bagel with panini press marks, with herb-rich scrambled eggs and a pleasant but mild salsa adding depth and complexity of flavor to an otherwise straightforward dish.



We pair with an iced chai, made with Sanctuary chai mix. We pick spicy chai over honey, which leads sweet and creamy with plenty of cardamom before finishing with huge afterburn.



The iced raspberry latte finishes fruity with each sip, our choice of oat milk playing beautifully with espresso from sister roastery Hold Fast Coffee Co. It’s perfectly balanced, not oversweet and refreshing for summer.