Sweet Lizzie Project and Tami Neilson with the new and noteworthy 

(Mono Mundo/Thirty Tigers) – Roots rockers The Mavericks have brought us the best Cuban import since Buena Vista Social Club. Sweet Lizzy’s been impressing Havanans since mid-decade with a mix of straight-up rock and Latinx/Cuban rhythms. Now based in Nashville, the band’s centered on songwriter/vocalist Lisset Diaz, whose powerful delivery is midway between Shakira and Mexican punker Teri Gender Bender. One listen to “Tu Libertad” or “The Flower’s in the Seed” proves they have a great U.S. future ahead.(Outside Music) – Tami Neilson has left her Canadian family country band The Neilsons and moved to New Zealand to hone the image of the ideal rockabilly queen. Previous albums, which received multiple awards down under, were but prelude to Chickaboom! which channels Wanda Jackson with hints of Patsy Cline. Tracks like “Queenie Queenie” are as period-perfect as the bouffant hair she sports.