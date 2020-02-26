Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 26, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Sweet Lizzie Project and Tami Neilson with the new and noteworthy 

By

Tools

sweet-lizzy-project-technicolor-cd-digisleeve-91259-1.jpg
Sweet Lizzy Project, Technicolor (Mono Mundo/Thirty Tigers) – Roots rockers The Mavericks have brought us the best Cuban import since Buena Vista Social Club. Sweet Lizzy’s been impressing Havanans since mid-decade with a mix of straight-up rock and Latinx/Cuban rhythms. Now based in Nashville, the band’s centered on songwriter/vocalist Lisset Diaz, whose powerful delivery is midway between Shakira and Mexican punker Teri Gender Bender. One listen to “Tu Libertad” or “The Flower’s in the Seed” proves they have a great U.S. future ahead.

click to enlarge a3510082113_5.jpg

Tami Neilson, Chickaboom! (Outside Music) – Tami Neilson has left her Canadian family country band The Neilsons and moved to New Zealand to hone the image of the ideal rockabilly queen. Previous albums, which received multiple awards down under, were but prelude to Chickaboom! which channels Wanda Jackson with hints of Patsy Cline. Tracks like “Queenie Queenie” are as period-perfect as the bouffant hair she sports.

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Loring Wirbel

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation