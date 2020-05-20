Tax revenue from recreational weed could top $17M 

click to enlarge Mc_Cloud / Shutterstock.com

hile other cities have raked in cash since Colorado voted in 2012 to legalize recreational weed, Colorado Springs has so far resisted.



Locally, 54.7 percent of voters approved Amendment 64, a statewide measure that made owning and consuming recreational weed a constitutional right in Colorado. But they’ve never gotten the chance to weigh in on whether to allow recreational dispensaries within city limits.

City Council voted in September 2014 against putting that question on the ballot. Then, in 2017, another citizen-driven effort to ask voters how they felt about recreational weed, led by a group called Citizens for Safer Neighborhoods, ultimately didn’t succeed.



A new report raises the question: Is now the right time to reconsider?



Prepared by Neal Rappaport, econo mist and adjunct professor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, along with Ben Murphy, a 2020 graduate of Colorado College — the report was paid for partly with leftover money from Citizens for Safer Neighborhoods’ earlier effort. It draws on data from marijuana sales in Colorado.



The report’s 2021 forecast predicts that retail weed, if legalized before then, would bring between $8.4 million and $17.7 million in additional sales tax revenue, at a time when Mayor John Suthers has said the city will see $20 million in budget cuts for 2020 caused by the COVID-19 crisis.



Revenue could be lower, though, if the economy is still limping in 2021.