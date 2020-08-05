Teller County residents confront Abolish ICE and Black Lives Matter protesters 

On Friday, July 17, a protest organized by Abolish ICE Denver came to the Teller County Jail. The group had been camping in front of the Aurora GEO Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility for more than 50 consecutive days.



The Teller County protest was organized on behalf of the family of Pablo Mackleen Grijalva, an undocumented immigrant living in Denver, who had been held at the Aurora facility for six months before his June 9 immigration hearing. The judge ordered Grijalva deported, but according to the Board of Immigration Appeals, he had 30 days to appeal.

On the morning of June 30, Grijalva, still in the process of filing his appeal, was placed in a solitary cell, and detention facility staff packed his belongings. These steps are usually a precursor to a detainee being taken to Denver International Airport to be deported, according to reporting from independent news outlet Unicorn Riot. After the involvement of Grijalva’s lawyer and the immigration judge who ordered his deportation, Grijalva’s would-be deportation was halted. On July 11, Grijalva and approximately 14 other detainees from the Aurora GEO facility were transferred to Teller County Jail, almost three hours away.

Christina, an Abolish ICE activist present at the Teller County protest who declined to provide her last name, claims that Grijalva’s transfer was done in retaliation. “One of the immigrants [Grijalva] who was just transferred [to Teller County Jail] from the GEO facility in Aurora, we had a special relationship with because his daughter and wife had been camping with us at the Abolish ICE camp, and they transferred him in retaliation for his relationship with us and for blowing a whistle on the practices going on inside there.”

Alathea Smock, an ICE public affairs officer, says, “To accommodate various operational demands, ICE routinely transfers detainees within its detention network based on available resources and the needs of the agency.”

The Aurora GEO facility has long been under scrutiny for alleged medical neglect and maltreatment. A September 2019 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report titled “Cashing in on Cruelty” outlined cases of “death, abuse and neglect at the GEO immigration detention facility in Aurora,” including the case of Kamyar Samimi, who died after his methadone treatment was interrupted by his detention at the Aurora facility. Concerns about medical neglect have intensified as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 30, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that the Aurora facility was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 11 detainees and five employees testing positive for the virus. The outbreak drew the attention of U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, who announced: “We will work relentlessly to advocate for the proper medical care for the sick detainees and for appropriate protective measures for all of the other detainees and staff at the facility to reduce risk of disease spread at the facility and our community as a whole.”

GEO’s response to the outbreak has been criticized by immigrant rights advocates, however. Jordan Garcia of the American Friends Service Committee Colorado notes in a press release, “At the GEO Detention in Aurora, Colorado we know that ICE and GEO are fumigating at least one pod twice a day. That’s causing major swelling, frequent nose bleeding and causing respiratory distress. We also know ICE placed a COVID positive individual into the general population, exposing dozens of other people detained there and resulting in a whole pod being quarantined.”

click to enlarge Heidi Beedle

Counter-protesters and a Teller County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Smock, “ICE places detainees with fever and/or respiratory symptoms in a single medical housing room, or in a medical airborne infection isolation room specifically designed to contain biological agents, such as COVID-19. This prevents the spread of the agent to other individuals and the general public. ICE transports individuals with moderate to severe symptoms, or those who require higher levels of care or monitoring, to appropriate hospitals with expertise in high-risk care. Detainees who do not have fever or symptoms, but meet CDC criteria for epidemiologic risk, are housed separately in a single cell, or as a group, depending on available space.”

ICE also has implemented a voluntary testing program at the Aurora facility, according to a June 24 press release.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office’s COVID-19 Facility Precaution Procedure, “Any inmate transported from another facility has medical paperwork stating they have been quarantined for 14 days prior to transport. In the absence of the 14-day quarantine, the inmate is treated as a new arrest, and is quarantined before being housed with general population.” Additionally, “once admitted to the facility, inmates are not issued PPE [personal protective equipment] face masks, unless they are deemed asymptomatic or confirmed.”

In response to Grijalva’s transfer during the pandemic, Abolish ICE organized a protest, planned to take place at the Teller County Jail in Divide after staging at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office, after learning of the planned protest, released a statement on Facebook warning residents that “the protesters, who identify themselves as ‘activists and supporters,’ will rally cars at the Woodland Park Cultural Center, 210 E Midland Avenue today at 5:30pm, and then drive to the detention facility located in Divide. The address of the Teller County Detention Facility is 288 Weaverville Road, Divide, CO. These ‘activists and supporters’ intend to demand the immediate release of ICE detainees being held there and will call on the County Commissioners to cancel the contract with ICE. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell would like to remind everyone that, as always, we will protect the community. While supporting peaceful protests, Sheriff Mikesell has zero-tolerance for any criminal behavior including blocking of roadways and/or throwing any objects. If this activity presents itself, any and all violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

When the Abolish ICE protesters arrived in Woodland Park, they did not receive a warm reception. “We noticed there were trucks circling and people watching us that were not associated with our group,” says Christina. “We were instantly on high alert. At that point we decided to proceed, but with caution. I had gotten notification there were counter-protesters waiting for us. I knew that the more vulnerable people were already going to go, so at that point I felt like it would be necessary to have more white people going.”

click to enlarge Heidi Beedle

Teller County deputies blocked the road to the jail.

In preparation for the protest, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office blocked roads leading to the jail and posted personnel on top of buildings. A crowd of approximately 20 counter-protesters, many of them openly carrying personal firearms, gathered in front of Black Mountain Drilling and Pump Service, a business next to the Sheriff’s Office. When asked why they decided to come out for the event, one of the counter-protesters, who declined to provide his name, said they were there to “protect their home.”

Another crowd of approximately 15 counter-protesters had gathered on the north side of U.S. Highway 24 near Hybrook Road. Trucks parked near the crowd were flying “thin blue line” flags and a flag that was an amalgamation of the American, Confederate and Gadsden flags.

Teller County deputies in tactical gear in marked and unmarked vehicles appeared to be making a circuit from the protest area near the Sheriff’s Office to the Phillips 66 station at the corner of Highway 24 and Meadow Park Drive, which had been identified as a media staging area by Teller County deputies.

Finding the roads blocked, the protest caravan of almost a dozen vehicles stopped on Hybrook Road, next to the counter-protesters. “I was livestreaming because I was alone in the car, and I was one of the cars that got attacked in Aurora at the Tollgate Crossing protest,” says Christina, “so I was already on high alert and had my camera going.

“When I first arrived, the counter-protesters had a Confederate flag and a blue lives matter flag and they were yelling profanities and flipping us off,” she says. “In particular they were flipping off the Black Lives Matter protesters in front of me, who had branded their car with BLM logos and were engaging with them verbally.

“At that point, that was when the guy who had been flipping them off and yelling at them sort of led the charge of the mob. They all kind of came behind him to back him up. Suddenly I noticed the counter-protesters racing down the hill across from the car and pulling someone out of the car in front of me. So I put my car in park, tugged my mask up over my face, and kept filming. I ran up out of the car to try to break up the fight, and it was clear to me that the counter-protesters were the aggressors and they came running up on a group of people in the car.”

Christina’s video corroborates her ac-count of the incident.

Teller County Sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived to separate protesters and counter-protesters. The crowd of counter-protesters shouted, “Go home! Go back to your shithole!” and “They’re socialists!” No one was cited or arrested at the scene, and the Abolish ICE protesters left Teller County after the incident.

click to enlarge Heidi Beedle

Some Teller County residents came out to “protect our home.”

On Monday, July 20, Commander Greg Couch, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, issued a news release titled “Protest Turns Violent in Teller County.” Couch claimed that “In spite of our efforts to provide a large, safe area for people to exercise their First Amendment right, we and some in the community observed people wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirts, people shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and signs on vehicles and being held that said ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘BLM.’”

It is not illegal to wear “Black Lives Matter” shirts, and it is unclear from Couch’s statement if he is implying that such a display, protected by the First Amendment, is being considered an incitement to violence.

Couch’s release says of the Black Lives Matter protesters: “These individuals were part of the ‘car rally’ and were intermingled with the protesters who came to demand the release of all ICE detainees. It is known that at least two organizations were involved: ‘Abolish ICE Denver’ and ‘Colorado Springs Socialists.’”

While Abolish ICE Denver was involved in organizing and taking part in the protest, the Colorado Springs Socialists no longer exist, according to a former member of the group, Jeremy Craig.

Craig explains via text message: “I helped to found Colorado Springs Socialists in Oct 2016, as a sort of merger between the Colorado Springs members of the Front Range Socialist Party, and the Socialist Reading Group at UCCS. On Feb 17, 2020, Colorado Springs Socialists announced its intention to join the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) under their ‘Communist Caucus.’”

Maryah Lauer, a member of the Colorado Springs DSA who was authorized to speak on behalf of the organization, claims that “DSA did not officially take part. Only myself and one other member of DSA attended.”

When questioned about the accuracy of the press release, Couch responded, “No comment on that. The statement stands.”