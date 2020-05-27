Tenants OK on rent — for now — but experts predict 'flood' of evictions later 

click to enlarge photo-denver / Shutterstock.com

ith thousands of Coloradans out of work thanks to COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis in late April enacted a statewide moratorium on evictions and late fees for past-due rent.



But even with rising unemployment, and without the threat of evictions, many landlords and property managers have reported only slight impacts on rent payments — so far.





According to a recent survey of 84 Colorado apartment management companies by the nonprofit Colorado Apartment Association, nearly 90 percent of tenants paid their rent in full by May 5 — up from 84 percent in the first few days of April.



Colorado Springs property owners have reported similar results.



Deanna Kirkby, a rental portfolio manager for the property management company Springs Homes for Rent, says 100 percent of tenants in their 98 local units are current on rent.

Amy Scheller, owner of Crystal Pines Property Management, says all her tenants have already paid, or have set up payment plans to do so.



Dana Lowry, owner of management company Grand West Properties, says even before the moratorium, he started sending letters to residents to express his concerns over rent, and a willingness to work with them during the pandemic.



“What I stressed was that they would still need to pay rent, but that there would be no late charges and no eviction proceedings,” he says, “but also that I needed to have them talk to me about some sort of reasonable payment plan.”



Lowry says it’s “without question that some of the residents are having a more difficult time paying rent,” but he’s found collecting their dues in increments over the course of the month, rather than insisting it be paid on the first, has “certainly been helpful to many” who rent from him.



“And the surprising thing is that just about all the residents have been able to pay the month’s rent during that month,” Lowry says. “They have not needed to stretch out payments beyond the current month for which the rent was due.”



Of 74 total units in his four Colorado Springs apartment communities, Lowry says only two tenants have made no effort to contact him about payment.



For those who haven’t, he’ll begin eviction proceedings as soon as he can — but he’ll need to wait until Colorado courts resume hearing eviction cases.



Since the state’s courts have been restricted or closed, only emergency eviction cases have been heard — where a tenant is posing a public safety risk by, for example, running a methamphetamine lab from the property.



Lowry also has one other eviction case from before the pandemic that he’ll seek to process as quickly as possible.



In that case, when the tenant was told their lease would not be renewed at the end of its natural term, they refused to leave, so Lowry filed for eviction.



But two days before his scheduled court date to request a writ of restitution, the courts closed due to the pandemic.



Lowry has lost money on the unit every day since.



“One out of 74 units being offline isn’t as big a percentage as it might be for other [property owners], but on the other hand, we’re in the middle of some very uncertain times,” Lowry says. “And because we don’t know how long this will last, and how much more difficult it’s going to be for people to come up with ways to pay rent, to get assistance, and so forth — I’m worried that things can get a lot worse before they get better. So having a unit offline is definitely worrisome for that reason.”



Because eviction is a lengthy process, Michelle Lyng, a spokesperson for the CAA, says the moratorium is also preventing landlords from evicting tenants whose circumstances have little to do with COVID-19.