The Cheese Haus leads with gourmet varieties 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

There’s a singular pleasure in a good cheese board, and Cheese Haus owner Chris Peissig can help his customers build one with a little Midwestern panache. Peissig hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but he’s not just bringing in the curds from his home state. When we stop in to beat cabin fever, we pick up half a pound of Cajun cheddar curds from Pueblo-based Springside Cheese Shop and a 7-ounce brick of Red Leicester from UK brand Excalibur.When we ask which of the Wisconsin-made Pine River cheese spreads would be the best standout for a cheese board, he points us at an 8-ounce container of aged asiago spread. With a box of crackers, we’re out the door for under $20, though we eye pickles, cured sausages and fancy olives for the future.We’re quite happy with our haul: The curds give a lovely squeak when we bite in, and the Cajun seasoning pops with onion, garlic, paprika and the occasional flare of cayenne pepper heat. Red Leicester bears some resemblance to cheddar, but it’s more earthy in flavor, which makes for fascinating complexity with its cheddar-like sharpness. The spread has almost too much bite on its own, but on a cracker, it’s sharp, tangy and addictive.