The chicken popper melt at Miggy’s Meltdown pops 

When we stop by this truck during a Hump Day Food Truck Rally at Copperhead Road, we’re sorely tempted by the state fair-style lemonade they’re offering. This time, we abstain, but be aware that it’s an option.



Were we sticking around to devour our chicken popper melt, it’d be a different story. We also would have had a much better time with the fast food-style french fries, which are a soft, salty joy when hot. They don’t do so well when they hit room temp. Fortunately, the sandwich holds up at all points along its journey from truck to stomach.



The contents evoke a jalapeño popper with chicken, a mix of meat, roasted jalapeños, scallions, Swiss and cream cheeses, and a little ranch, assembled on bread from Wimberger’s Old World Bakery. Both in terms of taste and oozy, stretchy texture, it’s a concept bullseye, with crisp bread and moderate pepper heat. Sure, it could benefit from bacon, but that’s not necessary to make it pop.