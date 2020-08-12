The French Kitchen’s Queenets are the talk of the town 

4771 N. Academy Blvd., 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com

TFK went through a major overhaul in the past few months to adjust around COVID-19. They canceled cooking classes (which are back for private groups) and launched a retail pickup and delivery business virtually overnight, featuring family meal kits and the excellent in-house breads and pastries, mostly courtesy of Sébastien Mullebrouck, head baker and pastry chef.



I’ve observed regular social media postings from customers going bananas over TFK’s newly available Queenets (see both historical description and this modern take here: tfkcc.com/shop/kouignette-plain) — essentially yeast-risen dough laminated in layers with butter and sugar and baked in a muffin tin as further detailed to me by recently appointed Director of Production Hogan Ahrens (a former colleague of mine and friend). The Queenets, presented regally in window boxes for $2.99 a pop, start with an exterior crunch then go soft and then gooey, filled in my case with a lavish dark caramel filling (hey more butter and sugar!) and another fine option, cinnamon pastry cream. They’re as kick-ass as everyone said, overshadowing the joy that newly released apple turnover and pain aux raisins also provide; like it’s not fair to eat them side-by-side.



But putting on blinders, I can say the turnover is nice and airy puff pastry with an apple filling that tastes only a little sweeter than the fruit naturally, which I like. The pain aux raisins presents visually like a swirled cinnamon roll but trades icing for a touch of pastry cream filling and incorporates raisins and dried cranberries in the flaky crusted, chewier dough.