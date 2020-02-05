The New Pornographers at the Gothic Theatre show preview 

click to enlarge Ebru Yildiz

With Diane Coffee, Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m., ages 16+, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $30.75/adv, $35/door, 303-788-0984, gothictheatre.com

The New Pornographers may always be best known as the coed Canadian band that launched the careers of Neko Case and Dan Bejar, but the Vancouver-based collective’s track record can also stand on its own. Witness the numerous favorable reviews for their latest album, whichpraised as a collection of “panic-attack bubblegum” with hooks and harmonies that can favorably be compared to Tom Petty, The Beach Boys and Fleetwood Mac.At this stage in the band’s history, Bejar’s involvement has been scaled back to a single co-writing credit, as he’s shifting more and more of his focus onto his own band, Destroyer. But Case is still very much all-in, as she continues to balance her high-profile solo career with a contributing role that dates back to the band’s debut single, “Letter from an Occupant,” nearly two decades ago.The New Pornographers are currently touring in support of their aforementioned eighth album, which bandleader A.C. Newman has described as a concept album about cars. And while Case takes the wheel as lead vocalist on its most beguiling track, “Colossus of Rhodes” — which can be likened to a more upbeat and estrogen-driven New Order —also makes it abundantly clear that, after a pair of uneven releases, Newman’s power-pop instincts are back to firing on all cylinders. Based on recent reviews of Newman, Case and company’s two-hour performances, the same can also be said for their live shows.