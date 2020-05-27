The Reuben, as a hot dog, at Rock City Cafe 

1812 Dominion Way, 719-424-7151, facebook.com/rockcitycafecs

Pickup and dine-in

A stone’s throw from The Pop (see below), Rock City turns 5 years old this fall (originally located off Union Boulevard and Boulder Street) and remains a go-to for diner-style comfort food.



They recently extended hours to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, to provide more service during the COVID-19 era; to that end they’ve also announced daily specials like BOGO Burger Thursdays (from 2 to 5 p.m.), and offered retail meat boxes from their distributors. We can’t decide between breakfast and lunch near the noon hour, so we split the difference and go with both a corned beef hash and the bizarre (but most welcome) Reuben Dawg.



I will say only this about the hash: When the capricious Colorado wind blew over our foam to-go box mid-meal, we significantly violated the five-second rule and forked the remainder of the oily peppers, onions, spud shavings and meat bits off our driveway, dirt be damned. (I have a picture to prove it.)



By then we’d already crushed the Dawg (yes it’s spelled that way, homie), which as expected pays homage to the Reuben sandwich with a Swiss cap, ample sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing — the hot dog a fine stand-in for traditional corned beef (though a custom rye bun would really send it). Americana at its finest, nonetheless.